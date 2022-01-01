Exeter cafés you'll love

Glendale Dining Services image

 

Glendale Dining Services

117 North Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Sandwich$3.75
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
Tommy T Panini$4.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Spinach, Provolone Cheese, House Made Pesto Mayo, on Multigrain Bread. Pressed on the Panini
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Baked Right Here in House!
More about Glendale Dining Services
The Farm at Eastman's Corner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farm at Eastman's Corner

267 South Rd, Kensington

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$9.45
Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.
Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato$9.45
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread
TURKEY BACON AVOCADO$10.45
Fresh Cooked Turkey Breast, Local Bacon, Farm Tomato and Greens, Avocado and Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.
More about The Farm at Eastman's Corner
LANEY & LU image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

LANEY & LU

26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$14.00
Two organic eggs over easy, black beans, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, watermelon radish, scallion, avocado cilantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains animal product, coconut)
Fiesta$14.00
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains seeds)
Epic Egg$9.00
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, spinach, pesto, tomato, avocado, local grass-fed cheddar cheese
(contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)
More about LANEY & LU
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

11 Continental Drive, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Cafe Services

