Exeter cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Exeter
Glendale Dining Services
117 North Road, Brentwood
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$3.75
Premium Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Country Wheat.
|Tommy T Panini
|$4.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Fresh Spinach, Provolone Cheese, House Made Pesto Mayo, on Multigrain Bread. Pressed on the Panini
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
Baked Right Here in House!
FRENCH FRIES
The Farm at Eastman's Corner
267 South Rd, Kensington
|Popular items
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$9.45
Grilled Chicken. Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Whole Wheat Wrap and House Caesar Dressing.
|Grilled Cheese with Roasted Tomato
|$9.45
Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese Pressed on Thick Cut Sourdough Bread
|TURKEY BACON AVOCADO
|$10.45
Fresh Cooked Turkey Breast, Local Bacon, Farm Tomato and Greens, Avocado and Lemon Aioli on Sourdough.
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
LANEY & LU
26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.00
Two organic eggs over easy, black beans, spinach, pico de gallo, avocado, watermelon radish, scallion, avocado cilantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains animal product, coconut)
|Fiesta
|$14.00
Black beans, mixed greens, red + yellow pepper, carrot, cilantro hummus, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, scallion, avolantro sauce, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains seeds)
|Epic Egg
|$9.00
Juniper Cottage (Newmarket, NH) organic, sourdough bread (or substitute gluten free), organic egg fried in coconut oil, spinach, pesto, tomato, avocado, local grass-fed cheddar cheese
(contains animal product, coconut, gluten, dairy)