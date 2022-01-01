Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve burritos

Las Olas Taqueria

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Shrimp Burrito$10.09
Bean Burrito$8.29
Ancho Beef Burrito$9.49
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Steve's Diner image

 

Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.25
More about Steve's Diner
Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Grindz Burrito$12.75
avocado, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, sesame seeds, cucumber, pineapple, radish, crispy wontons, Ohana sauce
Ohana Classic Sushi Burrito$14.50
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Miso Salmon Burrito$14.50
Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
More about Ohana Kitchen

