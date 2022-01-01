Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Ani's Bagel Cafe - 12 Hampton Rd

12 Hampton Rd, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coffee cake muffin$2.75
More about Ani's Bagel Cafe - 12 Hampton Rd
Item pic

 

Street Exeter

8 Clifford Street, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Rice Cakes$8.50
Crispy-chewy sesame oil-griddled sticky rice cake with scallions.
More about Street Exeter

