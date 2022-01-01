Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Cake
Exeter restaurants that serve cake
Ani's Bagel Cafe - 12 Hampton Rd
12 Hampton Rd, Exeter
No reviews yet
Coffee cake muffin
$2.75
More about Ani's Bagel Cafe - 12 Hampton Rd
Street Exeter
8 Clifford Street, Exeter
No reviews yet
Crispy Rice Cakes
$8.50
Crispy-chewy sesame oil-griddled sticky rice cake with scallions.
More about Street Exeter
Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter
Salad Wrap
Steak Salad
Hot Chocolate
Reuben
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Rice Bowls
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
More near Exeter to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(73 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(590 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(465 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1848 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston