Chicken burritos in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Chicken Burritos
Exeter restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Las Olas Taqueria
30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
Avg 4.2
(692 reviews)
Chicken Burrito
$9.49
More about Las Olas Taqueria
SUSHI • POKE
Ohana Kitchen
75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
Avg 4.3
(127 reviews)
Northeast Chicken Burrito
$12.75
local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce
More about Ohana Kitchen
