Chicken burritos in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Las Olas Taqueria image

 

Las Olas Taqueria

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$9.49
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Northeast Chicken Burrito$12.75
local chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, carrots, green onion, crispy shallots, sesame seeds, miso lime sauce
More about Ohana Kitchen

