Cobb salad in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Glendale Dining Services

117 North Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$4.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Mashed Avocado on a Bed of Spring Mix
More about Glendale Dining Services
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Farm at Eastman's Corner

267 South Rd, Kensington

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COBB SALAD BOWL$13.00
More about The Farm at Eastman's Corner
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

LANEY & LU

26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad - Family Size$60.00
 Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing
(contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)
Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, arugula, avocado, walnut chorizo, tomato, pickled beet egg, bleu cheese, scallion, micro greens, cashew avo-ranch dressing
(contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)
More about LANEY & LU

