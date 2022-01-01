Cobb salad in Exeter
Exeter restaurants that serve cobb salad
Glendale Dining Services
117 North Road, Brentwood
|Cobb Salad
|$4.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Mashed Avocado on a Bed of Spring Mix
FRENCH FRIES
The Farm at Eastman's Corner
267 South Rd, Kensington
|COBB SALAD BOWL
|$13.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
LANEY & LU
26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter
|Cobb Salad - Family Size
|$60.00
Spinach, mixed greens, kale, carrot, beet, purple cabbage, red + yellow pepper, cherry tomato, red onion, pepitas, green goddess dressing
(contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)
|Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, arugula, avocado, walnut chorizo, tomato, pickled beet egg, bleu cheese, scallion, micro greens, cashew avo-ranch dressing
(contains animal product, seeds, tree nuts, dairy, coconut)