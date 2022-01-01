Cookies in Exeter
Exeter restaurants that serve cookies
More about Glendale Dining Services
Glendale Dining Services
117 North Road, Brentwood
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.00
Baked Right Here in House!
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Las Olas Taqueria
30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Sweet Street Manifesto Chocolate Cookie!
|$2.59
More about LANEY & LU
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS
LANEY & LU
26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter
|(4 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$6.00
|(2 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00