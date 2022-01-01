Cookies in Exeter

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Exeter restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Glendale Dining Services

117 North Road, Brentwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
Baked Right Here in House!
More about Glendale Dining Services
Las Olas Taqueria image

 

Las Olas Taqueria

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Street Manifesto Chocolate Cookie!$2.59
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

LANEY & LU

26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
(4 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
(2 Pack) Dehydrated Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about LANEY & LU
Item pic

 

Ani's Bagel Cafe

12 Hampton Rd, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate chip cookie$2.35
Peanut butter cookie$2.35
More about Ani's Bagel Cafe

