Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Exeter

Go
Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS

LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH

26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Colorful Curry Bowl - Family Size$70.00
Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)
Colorful Curry$15.00
Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)
More about LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH
Item pic

 

Street Exeter

8 Clifford Street, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Curry Fries$4.50
Fun Sized Curry Fries$7.50
A pile o’ crispy fries drizzled with curry-mayo and served with curry ketchup.
Curry Fries$11.00
A pile o’ crispy fries drizzled with curry-mayo and served with curry ketchup.
More about Street Exeter

Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Burritos

French Toast

Cake

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Exeter to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (590 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (465 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston