Curry in Exeter

LANEY & LU - Exeter, NH
26 Water St Unit 6, Exeter
|Colorful Curry Bowl - Family Size
|$70.00
Roasted sweet potato, spinach, carrot, red + yellow pepper, purple cabbage, avocado, scallion, Thai cashews, sesame seeds, almond miso sauce, muchi curry, choice of warm quinoa or brown rice
(contains coconut, seeds, soy, tree nuts)
|Colorful Curry
|$15.00
