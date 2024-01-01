Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve fish tacos

Lexie's - Exeter

82 Lincoln Street, Exeter

Fish Tacos$12.65
Crispy Fried Fish, American, Slaw, Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onions, and Spicy Aioli on Two Flour Tortillas
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave

72 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Baja Fish Tacos (3)$15.99
Crispy fried atlantic haddock fillet, baja dressed
Slaw, and pico de gallo in a warm, soft tortilla drizzled
With a mango chipotle aioli.
