Fish tacos in Exeter
Exeter restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Lexie's - Exeter
Lexie's - Exeter
82 Lincoln Street, Exeter
|Fish Tacos
|$12.65
Crispy Fried Fish, American, Slaw, Lettuce, Sweet Pickled Onions, and Spicy Aioli on Two Flour Tortillas
More about The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave
72 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Baja Fish Tacos (3)
|$15.99
Crispy fried atlantic haddock fillet, baja dressed
Slaw, and pico de gallo in a warm, soft tortilla drizzled
With a mango chipotle aioli.