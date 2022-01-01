Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
French Toast
Exeter restaurants that serve french toast
Ani's Bagel Cafe
12 Hampton Rd, Exeter
No reviews yet
French toast
$1.61
More about Ani's Bagel Cafe
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
No reviews yet
Single French Toast
$3.25
Short French Toast
$5.50
Full French Toast
$7.75
More about Steve's Diner
Chicken Tenders
Avocado Toast
Pies
Chicken Wraps
Shrimp Burritos
Salmon
French Fries
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(48 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1571 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
