Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fresh fruit cup in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Fresh Fruit Cup
Exeter restaurants that serve fresh fruit cup
Water Tower Cafe
117 North Road, Brentwood
No reviews yet
Fresh Fruit Cup
$1.55
Fresh Fruit Cups
More about Water Tower Cafe
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
No reviews yet
Cup Fresh Fruit
$6.25
More about Steve's Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Pies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Curry
Avocado Toast
Caesar Salad
Muffins
More near Exeter to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(572 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(72 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(615 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(215 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(449 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1832 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston