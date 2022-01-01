Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Ani's Bagel Cafe

12 Hampton Rd, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot chocolate
Steamed milk mixed with Ghirardelli chocolate and cocoa powder.
More about Ani's Bagel Cafe
Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.95
More about Steve's Diner

