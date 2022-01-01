Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Exeter

Go
Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve nachos

Las Olas Taqueria image

 

Las Olas Taqueria

30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.2 (692 reviews)
Takeout
Bean Nachos$8.79
Chicken Nachos$9.79
Steak Chimi Nachos$10.29
More about Las Olas Taqueria
Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$14.50
Oven roasted chicken mixed with sweet onion, avocado and pineapple garlic teriyaki sauce, topped with edamame, jalapeños, toasted sesame seeds and a sriracha aioli drizzle! Served on our house made wonton chips.
Lu'au Pork Nachos Special$14.50
Our housemade wonton chips topped with a slow braised Pork shoulder, grilled pineapple-jalapeno salsa, sweet & green onions, jalapenos, pineapple & cilantro finished with a Sriracha aioli drizzle & sesame seeds!
Ahi Poké nachos$16.50
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
More about Ohana Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter

Shrimp Burritos

Cookies

Salmon

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Paninis

Cobb Salad

French Toast

Tacos

Map

More near Exeter to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1571 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston