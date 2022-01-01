Nachos in Exeter
Exeter restaurants that serve nachos
Las Olas Taqueria
30 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Bean Nachos
|$8.79
|Chicken Nachos
|$9.79
|Steak Chimi Nachos
|$10.29
SUSHI • POKE
Ohana Kitchen
75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Chicken Nachos
|$14.50
Oven roasted chicken mixed with sweet onion, avocado and pineapple garlic teriyaki sauce, topped with edamame, jalapeños, toasted sesame seeds and a sriracha aioli drizzle! Served on our house made wonton chips.
|Lu'au Pork Nachos Special
|$14.50
Our housemade wonton chips topped with a slow braised Pork shoulder, grilled pineapple-jalapeno salsa, sweet & green onions, jalapenos, pineapple & cilantro finished with a Sriracha aioli drizzle & sesame seeds!
|Ahi Poké nachos
|$16.50
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli