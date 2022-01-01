Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve reuben

MTO REUBEN image

FRENCH FRIES

The Farm at Eastman's Corner

267 South Rd, Kensington

Avg 4.5 (15 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MTO REUBEN$10.95
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing with Swiss Cheese on Rye
More about The Farm at Eastman's Corner
Steve's Diner image

 

Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Corned Beef$8.75
More about Steve's Diner

