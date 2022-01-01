Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Reuben in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Reuben
Exeter restaurants that serve reuben
FRENCH FRIES
The Farm at Eastman's Corner
267 South Rd, Kensington
Avg 4.5
(15 reviews)
MTO REUBEN
$10.95
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Sauerkraut, and Russian Dressing with Swiss Cheese on Rye
More about The Farm at Eastman's Corner
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
No reviews yet
Reuben Corned Beef
$8.75
More about Steve's Diner
