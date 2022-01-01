Salmon in Exeter
Exeter restaurants that serve salmon
*** Sawbelly Brewing ***
156 Epping Road, Exeter
|Salmon
|$24.00
Delicata squash, swiss chard, almonds, saltanas, caper and farro grain bowl, onion glaze.
SUSHI • POKE
Ohana Kitchen
75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
|Large Miso Salmon
|$16.50
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
|Large Ono Salmon
|$16.50
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
|Regular Miso Salmon
|$14.50
Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce