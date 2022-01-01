Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve salmon

*** Sawbelly Brewing *** image

 

*** Sawbelly Brewing ***

156 Epping Road, Exeter

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$24.00
Delicata squash, swiss chard, almonds, saltanas, caper and farro grain bowl, onion glaze.
More about *** Sawbelly Brewing ***
Ohana Kitchen image

SUSHI • POKE

Ohana Kitchen

75 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

Avg 4.3 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Large Miso Salmon$16.50
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
Large Ono Salmon$16.50
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, green and sweet onion, mint leaf, cucumber, roasted black sesame seeds, pickled ginger, ponzu lime sauce
Regular Miso Salmon$14.50
Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
More about Ohana Kitchen

