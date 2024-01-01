Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Exeter

Go
Exeter restaurants
Toast

Exeter restaurants that serve steak subs

Steve's Diner image

 

Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philadelphia Cheese Steak Sub$11.95
More about Steve's Diner
Restaurant banner

 

The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave

72 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Steak Bomb Sub*$19.99
Diced tenderloin steak with onions and peppers and
Loaded with american cheese. Served on a toasted
French loaf.
More about The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Wontons

Kimchi

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Lox

Map

More near Exeter to explore

Portsmouth

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Newburyport

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (622 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston