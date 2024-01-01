Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak subs in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Steak Subs
Exeter restaurants that serve steak subs
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
No reviews yet
Philadelphia Cheese Steak Sub
$11.95
More about Steve's Diner
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave
72 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
No reviews yet
Steak Bomb Sub*
$19.99
Diced tenderloin steak with onions and peppers and
Loaded with american cheese. Served on a toasted
French loaf.
More about The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Exeter
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Wontons
Kimchi
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Lox
More near Exeter to explore
Portsmouth
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Newburyport
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.4
(104 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(780 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(622 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2545 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston