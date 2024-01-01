Steak tacos in Exeter
More about Las Olas Taqueria - EXETER, NH
Las Olas Taqueria - EXETER, NH
30 Portsmouth Ave, EXETER
|Steak Taco
|$5.09
More about The Big Bean - Exeter
The Big Bean - Exeter
163 Water St, Exeter
|Steak Tacos
|$12.75
2 tacos with grilled shaved steak, black beans, red onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and avocado, drizzled with chipotle BBQ aioli
|Steak Tacos
|$12.00
2 tacos with grilled shaved steak, black beans, red onions, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and avocado, drizzled with chipotle BBQ aioli. Served with tortilla chips