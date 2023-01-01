Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sticky rice in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Sticky Rice
Exeter restaurants that serve sticky rice
Khaophums II - Exeter - 1 Portsmouth Ave
1 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
No reviews yet
Sticky Rice
$4.00
More about Khaophums II - Exeter - 1 Portsmouth Ave
Street Exeter
8 Clifford Street, Exeter
No reviews yet
Kids Sticky Rice
$4.00
With butter and parmesan.
Bowl of Sticky Rice
$4.00
More about Street Exeter
