Tuna salad in Exeter

Exeter restaurants
Exeter restaurants that serve tuna salad

Glendale Dining Services

117 North Road, Brentwood

Classic Tuna Salad on Wheat$3.75
Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato Served on Fresh Country Wheat Bread.
More about Glendale Dining Services
Steve's Diner

100 Portsmouth St., Exeter

Tuna Salad Over Salad$11.95
More about Steve's Diner

