Turkey wraps in
Exeter
/
Exeter
/
Turkey Wraps
Exeter restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Steve's Diner
100 Portsmouth St., Exeter
No reviews yet
Turkey BLT Wrap
$12.95
More about Steve's Diner
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave
72 Portsmouth Ave, Exeter
No reviews yet
Hot Turkey Wrap
$15.99
Our house-smoked turkey in a wrap with lettuce,
Pickles, tomatoes, mayonnaise, and zesty cheddar jack.
More about The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Exeter - 72 Portsmouth Ave
