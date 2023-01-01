Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Exeter restaurants you'll love

Exeter restaurants
Must-try Exeter restaurants

Cornerstone Pub image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cornerstone Pub

273 NOOSENECK HILL RD, Exeter

Avg 4.6 (1191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
With a side of marinara sauce.
Pastrami Reuben$12.99
Pastrami, sauerkraut, and swiss with thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye, with chips.
Classic Cheeseburger$13.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, and mayo, with fries.
Yawgoo Valley Ski Area and Water Park - 160 Yawgoo Valley Road

160 Yawgoo Valley Road, Exeter

No reviews yet
The Middle Of Nowhere Diner - 222 Nooseneck Hill Rd

222 Nooseneck Hill Rd, Exeter

No reviews yet
