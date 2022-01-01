Go
Toast

Exile Brewing

Come in and enjoy!

1514 Walnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Side Ranch$0.50
Steak Salad$14.00
Beef tenderloin*, spring mix, tomatoes, avocado, white cheddar, creamy parmesan dressing. (GF)
Exile Burger$15.00
Ground chuck*, Ruthie onion bacon jam, white cheddar, onion haystack, truffle aioli. (GF2)
Side Buffalo$0.50
Chicken Tender Basket$11.50
Two Ruthie-brined chicken tenders, herb fries, and choice of sauce.
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Ruthie-Brined Chicken Bites$12.00
Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery. Tossed on request.
Exile Truffle Fries$9.00
Truffle oil, mixed herbs, parmesan, and truffle aioli. (GF)
Exile Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, smashed avocado, smoked cheddar & pesto mayo on pretzel bun. (GF2)
See full menu

Location

1514 Walnut Street

Des Moines IA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Django

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Malo

No reviews yet

MALO is Des Moines’ destination for Latin cuisine. From classic Havana cocktails to inventive Mexican dishes, MALO celebrates all the flavors of Latin America.
Soy MALO, soy todo el país.
Metered street parking (free on weekends and after 6pm) is available directly in front of Malo as well as on adjacent streets. Free parking is also available in the Wells Fargo garage at the southeast corner of 9th and Mulberry after 5pm and on weekends

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

pizzeria and pub

The Poke Company

No reviews yet

The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston