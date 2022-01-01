Go
Toast

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

Memphis style pizza since 1974

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3375 Elvis Presley Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (949 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Around the World$20.70
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
6" Combination$6.95
Sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, and onions.
Cheeseburger$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Perfectly seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
Chef Salad$10.15
Your choice of ham or turkey, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
6" Pizza with Single Topping$5.75
6" Meat Muncher$9.95
Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, BBQ, kielbasa, and ham.
Large Drink$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3375 Elvis Presley Blvd

Memphis TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sharks Fish & Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Live Vibes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Four Way Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving love, one plate at a time!

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston