Local Expedition

With flavors representing Asia, Turkey, and Europe, just to name a few, our dishes are bringing a new global influence to the food scenes in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
Our menu boasts a diverse range of meals all made with ingredients sourced right here, and all cooked over hickory and oak.
We're husband-and-wife owned, and our entire team's committed to expanding the culinary options here in town, one falafel or LA street corn at a time. When you're ready to introduce the family to some new flavors, we're there the place!

1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15

Popular Items

Plate 1$11.99
Choice of Protein, 1 side, Rice or Salad, & 2 Slices of Pita.
Local Fries$5.99
Crunchy & Crispy Battered Fries topped with our signature cilantro & lemon garlic sauce, cotija cheese, parsley, and sumac.
Wraps$10.49
Choice of Protein, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, Parsley, Cilantro & Lemon Garlic sauce served on a warm Pita. Includes a mini side or choose UPSIZE side for $1 more.
Southwest Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, black beans, cotija cheese, jalapeños, tortilla strips.
Vegan Potstickers$4.49
5 crispy mini potstickers made with tofu, jicama, green onions, seasoning, onions, zucchini, and carrots. Served with our homemade dipping sauce. *NOT GLUTEN FREE*
Kids Plate$6.99
Choice of Protein, 1 Side, Rice or Garden Salad, 2 Slices of Pita, & a Juice Box or a Fountain Drink.
Just Sides$9.99
Choice of any 3 Sides & 2 Slices of Pita.
A La Carte Side$3.75
Individual side dishes
Plate 2$13.99
Choice of Protein, 2 Sides, Rice or Garden Salad, & 2 Slices of Pita.
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, almonds, Chinese noodles, wontons, green onions, mandarin oranges, carrots.
Location

Sandy Springs GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
