The Local Expedition

Come on in and enjoy!

1110 Hammond Drive

Popular Items

Plate 2$12.99
Large Fries$3.99
Just Sides$8.99
Local Fries$4.99
Hummus Plate$5.99
LA Street Corn$3.49
Wraps$8.99
12 wings$12.99
Plate 1$10.49
Potstickers$3.99
Location

Sandy Springs GA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
No reviews yet

