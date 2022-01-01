Go
Experiment at JRB

Coffee, Pastries, Breakfast and Lunch

1135 W Geneva Dr

Popular Items

Banana Blueberry$6.50
One banana and two cups of blueberries blended with organic protein powder and milk.
Kouign-Amann$4.75
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
JRB signature Cinnamon Knot
Fruit & Cheese Danish$5.00
Hand Rolled Danish baked with cream cheese filling and topped with fresh fruit.
Hot Tea$3.50
Black, Earl Grey or Green
Everything Bagel Croissant$4.75
Chive and Cream Cheese filled croissant
Jalapeno Popper Croissant$4.75
Breakfast Sandwich$6.50
Bacon, egg and 3 pepper colby cheese on our signature JRB english muffin.
Signature Latte$4.50
espresso, bourbon syrup, honey, steamed milk, and whipped cream
Espresso Croissant$4.75
Our flavorful espresso blended in the butter before it is layered into the dough and filled with a cheesecake filling
Location

1135 W Geneva Dr

Tempe AZ

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
