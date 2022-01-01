Go
Toast

Frontier

Curbside Market has ended and Frontier is temporarily closed. To stay updated, follow us on social media @explorefrontier, or visit us online at www.explorefrontier.com to sign up for our newsletter.

14 Maine Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rita Hayworth$11.00
Makes two cocktails | ancho-hibiscus tequila, Cointreau, house sour | Shake and enjoy up. Garnish with smoked salt rim. Contains 4.5oz of 80 proof liquor. | 8oz
Peanut Noodle
(GF) (vegan) rice noodles, peanut sauce, shredded cabbage & carrot, scallion, basil, crushed peanuts
Middle Eastern MarketPlate$18.00
housemade falafel, naan, hummus, Pineland feta, tzatziki, tomato, cucumber, marinated artichoke
Sushi Rice Bowl
(GF) (vegan) sushi rice, pickled cucumber, teriyaki edamame, radish, mixed greens, roasted carrot, pickled ginger, miso dressing, furikake
Mac & Cheese
béchamel, cavatappi, seasoned breadcrumbs
Bolognese
pancetta, ground beef, ground pork, mirepoix, tomato, cream, cavatappi
Yellow Curry Haddock
(GF) yellow curry, haddock, potato, lemongrass, ginger, garlic, chilis, turmeric, coconut milk, braised collard greens
Cashew Queso Dip$12.00
(GF) (vegan) cashew cheese, corn salsa, tortilla chips
Enchiladas
(GF) potato, cheddar, Swiss chard, corn tortillas, Oaxacan mole, corn salsa, fresh cheese
Korean Rice Noodle Bowl
(GF) (vegan) rice noodles, sweet potato, roasted mushroom, gochujang, charred leek, sesame seeds
See full menu

Location

14 Maine Street

Brunswick ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oriental Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blueberries

No reviews yet

Good company and even better food.
Located right over the bridge on the Bowdoin Mill Island, Blueberries has been serving up the best homemade treats the area has to offer. Come by for breakfast, lunch, baked goods, or a cup o' joe!

Flip Breakfast & Brunch Bar

No reviews yet

An elevated breakfast atmosphere located in downtown Brunswick!

THE BUTCHERS & BAKERS

No reviews yet

The Butchers & Bakers is a specialty market located in the heart of downtown Brunswick, ME. We specialize in 100% gluten free baking and whole animal butchery. Along with these offerings, we also have a cafe, produce, wines, and local grocery items.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston