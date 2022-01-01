The Explorium Brewpub
Hip brewpub with a spacious patio pouring craft beer plus wine & spirits alongside American fare.
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A
Popular Items
Location
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A
Greendale WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0452
Nothing Bundt Cakes
American Fresh Sushi WI
Come in and enjoy!
The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
Bluemel's Garden and Landscape Center & Blum Coffee Garden
When it comes to the lawn, garden, and landscape, people know to come to us. Bluemel's offers the highest quality garden and landscape products & services combined with unmatched support. Our goal is to deliver beyond your expectations every time you spend your hard earned dollars with us. Come see for yourself why we're considered by many to be the best garden and landscape center in Southeast Wisconsin.