The Explorium Brewpub

Hip brewpub with a spacious patio pouring craft beer plus wine & spirits alongside American fare.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish (cod) & Chips$16.00
Atlantic cod beer-battered and fried crispy golden brown; served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and traditional house-made tartar sauce.
Truffle Fries$10.00
Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli
Cheese Curds$15.00
Proper Wisconsin-style fried beer battered curds served with raw veggies and a side of ranch dipping sauce.
Crispy Salmon$18.00
A salmon fillet pan seared and topped with a honey glaze made with GR house beer. Served cilantro rice and a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.
Reuben Rolls$9.00
Tender house-made corned beef layered with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing hand-rolled in wonton shells and fried. Three rolls served with a side of thousand island.
Brew Burger$12.00
Your basic burger, juicy and delish! Served on a pretzel bun with your choice of cheese: Alpine Swiss, Cheddar, Provolone, Pepper jack, Brick or American
House Wings$15.00
A full pound of fresh jumbo wings brined, fried dark & crispy, then tossed in sauce. Served with carrots & celery with your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch. The best wings in Milwaukee!
Boneless Wings$14.00
A generous portion of house-breaded white meat chicken tossed with your choice of sauce. Served with carrots & celery and your choice of bleu cheese OR ranch dressing
Friday Perch$14.00
Fresh Perch from sustainable Great Lakes' fisheries. Lightly breaded, fried, and served with house-made tartar sauce, creamy coleslaw, rye bread, and your choice of potato
Popcorn Chicken$7.00
6 oz gluten free boneless chicken bites served with a side of ranch, veggie sticks, and fries.
5300 S 76th St, Unit 1450A

Greendale WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
