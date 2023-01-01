Express Stop #14 - 13094 West 95th Street
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
13094 West 95th Street, Lenexa KS 66215
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 12906 W. 87th St Pkwy
4.3 • 1,044
12906 W. 87th St Pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurant
Side Pockets Lenexa - 13320 W 87th st pkwy
No Reviews
13320 W 87th st pkwy Lenexa, KS 66215
View restaurant