Go
Toast

NextMex Express

Come and enjoy the vegan food we have to offer in City Terrace !

4140 City Terrace Drive

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4140 City Terrace Drive

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Saucy Chick Rotisserie

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully crafted, free-range Mexican x Indian rotisserie eats.

Sara's Market

No reviews yet

Sara's Market is a grocery store located in City Terrace/ East Los Angeles carrying a variety of essentials from sodas, water, organic tortillas, natural wines and a range of craft beer that is sold in singles.

El Tepeyac Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen is a genuine Peruvian restaurant located in Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles serving flavorful Peruvian cuisine, using only fresh ingredients, and delivering great service. We offer catering, delivery, take-out, and, curbside pick-up.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston