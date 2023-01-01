Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Exton
/
Exton
/
Egg Rolls
Exton restaurants that serve egg rolls
Umami Asian Bistro
150 Eagleview Boulevard, Exton
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Pork Egg Roll
$3.00
More about Umami Asian Bistro
GRILL
Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
570 Wellington Square, Exton
Avg 4.2
(592 reviews)
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese
$15.00
More about Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
