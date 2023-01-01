Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Exton

Go
Exton restaurants
Toast

Exton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

 

Giorgio's Pizza

135 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
More about Giorgio's Pizza
Al pastor image

 

Al pastor - 560 Wellington Square

560 Wellington Square, Exton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$17.00
peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, flour tortillas
More about Al pastor - 560 Wellington Square

Browse other tasty dishes in Exton

Chopped Salad

Short Ribs

Tacos

Chicken Fajitas

Egg Rolls

Chili

Fried Rice

Steak Quesadillas

Map

More near Exton to explore

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Newtown Square

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (93 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (596 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (347 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2048 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston