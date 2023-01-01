Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Exton
/
Exton
/
Grilled Chicken
Exton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Giorgio's Pizza
135 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.00
More about Giorgio's Pizza
Al pastor - 560 Wellington Square
560 Wellington Square, Exton
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
$17.00
peppers & onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, flour tortillas
More about Al pastor - 560 Wellington Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Exton
Chopped Salad
Short Ribs
Tacos
Chicken Fajitas
Egg Rolls
Chili
Fried Rice
Steak Quesadillas
More near Exton to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(93 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(596 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(398 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2048 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston