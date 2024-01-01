Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Wontons in
Exton
/
Exton
/
Wontons
Exton restaurants that serve wontons
GRILL
Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
570 Wellington Square, Exton
Avg 4.2
(592 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Wonton
$18.00
More about Suburban Restaurant and Beer Garden - 570 Wellington Square
Umami Asian Bistro
150 Eagleview Boulevard, Exton
No reviews yet
Wonton Soup
$4.00
More about Umami Asian Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Exton
Avocado Salad
Cobb Salad
Fried Rice
Curry
Quesadillas
Chili
Cheese Pizza
Grilled Chicken
More near Exton to explore
West Chester
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Phoenixville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Downingtown
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Royersford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(134 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(409 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(781 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(427 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(520 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2594 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston