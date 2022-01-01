Go
Toast

Extra Market, Inc.

Restaurant & Market offering a selection of Plant-Based Burgers, Sides and Salads. Made with Love, Peace & Happiness.™

457 N Fairfax Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHOPPED CHEESE*$15.00
The NYC Sandwich of Legend. Chopped Meat* with Melted American Cheese* with Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Mayo* and Ketchup served on a Toasted Uncle Paulie's™ Baguette. Bing Bong!
*Plant-Based.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

457 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Melrose Bite

No reviews yet

Home of the cheese dip slider. Specializing in Mac n cheese, wings, nachos and fries

Prime Pizza

No reviews yet

The best New York style pizza in LA!

Genghis Cohen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slammer's Cafe

No reviews yet

Wood Grilled Vegetables & Meats, Rice Bowls, Bahn Mi Sandwiches, & Salads powered by high quality local ingredients & recipes of South East Asia

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston