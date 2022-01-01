Go
Extreme Hot Wings

Absolutely no refunds on any orders.
Replacement only if we made the order incorrect.
Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant
Thank you
Johnny Ray

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

5307 Mt View Rd • $

Avg 3.7 (163 reviews)

Popular Items

20 Wings$18.59
2 Tenders$2.99
Large Fries$4.99
#2 10 Boneless + Fries + Drink$11.99
#1 10 Wings + Fries + Drink$12.99
2 Fish$7.99
10 Wings$9.59
#3 7 Wings + Fries + Drink$10.99
Small Fries$2.99
7 Wings$6.99
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Takeout

Location

5307 Mt View Rd

Antioch TN

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
