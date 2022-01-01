Extreme Hot Wings
Absolutely no refunds on any orders.
Replacement only if we made the order incorrect.
Also you must check your order before you leave restaurant
Thank you
Johnny Ray
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
5307 Mt View Rd • $
Location
5307 Mt View Rd
Antioch TN
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
