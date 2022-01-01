EZ's Brick Oven & Grill
From fresh baked pizzas out of our wood burning brick ovens, hand-formed charbroiled burgers and house-made dressings EZ’s has been serving up America’s favorite foods since 1989!
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave
Popular Items
Location
6498 N. New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cerroni's Purple Garlic
Come on in and enjoy!
Bun and Barrel
Bun "N" Barrel is a Classic 1950 Diner Restaurant Specializes in Texas Style Barbecue, Burgers & Family Menu.
A-Tong’s Thai Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
The Pigpen
Come in and enjoy!