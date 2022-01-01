Go
EZ's Brick Oven & Grill

From fresh baked pizzas out of our wood burning brick ovens, hand-formed charbroiled burgers and house-made dressings EZ’s has been serving up America’s favorite foods since 1989!

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave

Popular Items

1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Full Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$3.55
Chicken Tenders$9.75
Fried chicken tenderloins w/choice of honey mustard or gravy. Served w/choice of steamed veggies, rice or curly fries
Alamo Bowl$9.75
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.75
Basil Chicken Pasta$9.75
– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Curly Fries$2.75
Half Caesar$5.50
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Location

6498 N. New Braunfels Ave

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

