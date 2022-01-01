EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
734 Bitters Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
734 Bitters Rd
San Antonio TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
El Bucanero - Embassy
Come in and enjoy!
Big Hops
A true craft beer Taproom, serving the best in craft beer to your neighborhood!
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
Seasonal Texas Southern