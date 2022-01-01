Go
EZ'S Brick Oven & Grill

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

734 Bitters Rd • $

Avg 4.3 (866 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken & Veggies$11.00
Skinless, boneless grilled chicken breast served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Cobb Salad$10.25
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, black olives, green onions & bleu cheese dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$3.55
Alamo Bowl$9.75
Layers of grilled chicken, black beans, rice, fresh Pico de Gallo, EZ’s housemaid picante dressing & Cotija cheese
Half Caesar$6.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
Basil Chicken Pasta$9.75
– Rotini pasta with grilled chicken, basil pasta sauce, diced Roma Tomatoes & parmesan cheese. Served with focaccia bread
Curly Fries$2.75
Full Caesar Salad$7.75
Romaine lettuce, croutons, chopped egg, parmesan cheese & house made Caesar dressing
1/2 Rosemary Chicken$13.00
Succulent oven-roasted chicken dressed with olive oil and fresh rosemary, served with steamed veggies, rice & focaccia bread
Onion Rings$3.25
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

734 Bitters Rd

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
