EZBACHI #1

THANK YOU, COME AGAIN!

1713 S. Central Avenue

EZ SUPREME$41.99
Fillet Mignon Steak, Chicken, Lobster all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
UDON NOODLES$5.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$8.00
EZ FILET & CHICKEN$24.99
filet mignon grilled to your liking accompanied with chicken breast Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
CHICKEN BREAST PLATE$16.99
Fresh chicken breast sautéed w/ garlic butter and lemon cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
EZ MENACE$0.50
EZ GARLIC BUTTER$0.50
EZ INFERNO$0.50
EZ TERIYAKI$0.50
EZ TRIO$29.99
New York Angus Steak, Chicken breast, Shrimp all combined and cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
Location

1713 S. Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
