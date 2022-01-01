Go
Food Trucks

EZBACHI #3

Open today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM

No reviews yet

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr.

Phoenix, AZ 85024

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

EZ GARLIC BUTTER$0.50
EZ TRIO BOWL$21.99
NY Steak, Chicken, Shrimp all atop of vegetable fried rice with broccoli and carrots. one of our most popular dinner combinations ! offered for a fraction of the price,
EZ FILET & CHICKEN$24.99
filet mignon grilled to your liking accompanied with chicken breast Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
FILET MIGNON BOWL$19.99
Fresh strips of Angus filet grilled in garlic butter, cooked to your preference. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL$14.99
Sautéed chicken breast grilled to perfection. Accompanied with broccoli & carrots on a bed of our vegetable fried rice. Can add Udon noodles for $2 extra.
EZ SPICY TERIYAKI$0.50
FAMOUS GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP BOWL$16.99
fresh shrimp sautéed in our very own garlic butter then drizzled with lemon on top of a bed of vegetable fried rice accompanied with broccoli and carrots,
CHICKEN BREAST PLATE$16.99
Fresh chicken breast sautéed w/ garlic butter and lemon cooked to perfection Accompanied with zucchini, onions, and your choice of white rice or vegetable fried rice.
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$8.00
UDON NOODLES$5.00
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

880 E. Lone Cactus Dr., Phoenix AZ 85024

