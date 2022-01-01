Go
Toast

F&D Kitchen & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1541 International Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHEESECAKE$8.00
GRAHAM CRACKER CRUST
F&D Wedge$13.00
BACON, CORN RADISH, AVOCADO, EGG, WHITE CHEDDAR, GREEN GODDESS DRESSING.
SEARED BLACK GROUPER$33.00
TRINITY FARRO PILAF, FRESH CREAMED CORN, FENNEL POLLEN.
WILD MUSHROOM PAPARDELLE PASTA$19.00
WILD MUSHROOMS, SPPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE, PECORINO AND PANGRATTO
CHOPPED KALE$12.00
See full menu

Location

1541 International Parkway

Lake Mary FL

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

CFS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Successfully operating since April of 2008, Liam Fitzpatrick’s welcomes guests with it traditional Irish pub exterior, rich wood furnishings and accents, large dining room, fully stocked bar and pub area and private dining room. Lively and festive day to late night, Liam’s provides the perfect setting for any occasion whether it’s a business lunch, a gathering with old friends or a celebration with new ones. With a wide-ranging menu of great home-cooked food to suit every taste and pouring some of the best beers and wines in the world, Liam’s delivers an unmatched experience in the warmest hospitality.

Friendly Confines

No reviews yet

Your Neighborhood Sports Tavern. Current Hours Are 11am-12am SUN-THURS, 11am-2am FRI-SAT.

F&D Cantina Lake Mary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston