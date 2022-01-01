Go
Toast

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

1965 Aloma Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE$8.00
dark chocolate mousse, valrhona chocolate crust
BOLOGNESE$16.00
"GENTILE" RIGATONI, VEAL, ANGUS BEEF, PORK, FRESH ITALIAN HERBS & PECORINO
PEPPERONI OVERLOAD$16.00
VPN, PEPPERONI, CHILI FLAKES & "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, iTALIAN HERBS
See full menu

Location

1965 Aloma Ave

Winter Park FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nourish Coffee Bar + Kitchen

No reviews yet

From the locally-sourced produce used at the peak of its nutrition, to sustainable South American coffee products, to greens fresh-picked right from our gardens, every single ingredient matters at Nourish Coffee Bar & Kitchen. Start your day with an energizing breakfast sandwich or power-packing smoothie, or visit us for lunch for a comforting panini or a bowl of hearty soup. Inherently nutritious and deliberately delicious, our menu is designed to feed body, mind and soul.

Toasted

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wine Room on Park Avenue

No reviews yet

The finest selection of wine, cheese & charcuterie in the country alongside a menu of expertly prepared cuisine.

Garp and Fuss

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston