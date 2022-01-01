Go
F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1000 W SR 434 • $$

Avg 4.5 (473 reviews)

Popular Items

CALAMARI FRITTO$13.00
FRESH CALAMARI, SEMOLINA BREADING, SWEET PEPPERS, PECORINO, ITALIAN HERBS, MARINARA
MARGHERITA$13.00
CRUSHED TOMATO, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
TIRAMISU$8.00
BIANCA$13.00
RICOTTA, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
F&D HOUSE SALAD SINGLE$6.50
ICEBURG LETTUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS, CHARRED ARTICHOKES, RED ONIONS, PEPPERONCINIS, PECORINO, HOUSE VINAIGRETTE
PEPPERONI OVERLOAD$14.00
VPN, PEPPERONI, CHILI FLAKES & "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, iTALIAN HERBS
ZUCCHINI FRITTES$10.00
BEER BATTER, CREME FRECHE, MARINARA, PECORINO, HERBS
BOLOGNESE$15.00
"GENTILE" RIGATONI, VEAL, ANGUS BEEF, PORK, FRESH ITALIAN HERBS & PECORINO
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1000 W SR 434

Longwood FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

