F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

2420 Curry Ford Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (812 reviews)

Popular Items

CACIO A PEPE$16.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI FETTUCCINE, SHAVED PROSCIUTTO, BLACK PEPPER, BUTTER, PARMESAN CREME, GRAN PADANO, ITALIAN HERBS
QUEEN BEE$16.00
VPN, SOPPRESSATA, FRESH MOZZARELLA, CRUSHED TOMATO, CHILI FLAKES, BASIL, HONEY
FAMILY DINNER SPECIAL$29.00
1 PEPPERONI OVERLOAD PIZZA
1 MARGHERITA PIZZA
CHOICE OF FAMILY HOUSE SALAD OR FAMILY CAESAR SALAD
PEPPERONI OVERLOAD$15.75
VPN, PEPPERONI, CHILI FLAKES & "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, iTALIAN HERBS
CHICKEN PARMESAN$16.00
BUTTERMILK SEMOLINA CRUSTED CHICKEN BREAST, LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI SPAGHETTI WITH MARINARA, MOZZARELLA, GRAN PADANO
BIANCA$14.00
RICOTTA, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, MINCED GARLIC, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
DUE CARNI$16.25
VPN, OREGANO, HOUSE MADE FENNEL SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI, "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, ITALIAN HERBS
F&D GARLIC BREAD$7.00
FRESHLY FIRED DOUGH, GARLIC BUTTER, ITALIAN SEASONING, GRANA PADANO, ITALIAN HERBS
WILD MUSHROOM PAPPARDELLE$16.00
LOCALLY SOURCED TREVI PAPPARDELLE, WILD MUSHROOMS, SPINACH, PORCINI CREAM SAUCE
MARGHERITA$14.00
CRUSHED TOMATO, FRESH "GRANDE" MOZZARELLA, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, FRESH BASIL
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2420 Curry Ford Rd

Orlando FL

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

