Go
Toast

Fresh to Order

Enjoy Our New Culinary Creations!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRUITS

1260 Cumberland Mall • $$

Avg 4.6 (5116 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
Fresh Baked Cookie$2.90
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Club Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins.
Recommended Dressing: Honey Mustard
Market Salad$9.50
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Apples, Toasted Almonds. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
Asian Salad$9.50
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Croissant$0.99
Caesar Salad$9.50
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Grilled Salmon Panini$11.90
Salmon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Corn Cilantro Relish, Tarragon Aioli
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1260 Cumberland Mall

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

