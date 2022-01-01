Go
Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201

Popular Items

Market Salad$9.50
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Apples, Toasted Almonds. Recommended Dressing: Balsamic Vinaigrette
House Turkey Club Panini$9.90
House Roasted Turkey, Two Cheeses, Candied Peppered Bacon, Baby Greens, Tomato, Bacon-Honey Mustard
Mediterranean Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Kalamata Olive Salad, Grilled Onions, Toasted Almonds, Red Grapes, Fresh Herbs.
Recommended Dressing: Ginger Apricot
Club Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Avocado, Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins.
Recommended Dressing: Honey Mustard
Smokey Southwest Chicken Panini$10.90
Spicy Fire-Grilled Chicken, Two Cheeses, Crisp Tortillas, Baby Greens, Southwest Ranch Dressing
Grilled Salmon Entree$16.90
Roasted Corn Relish, Baby Greens, Your choice of: Fresh Coconut Curry Sauce OR Black Bean Orange Sauce
Asian Salad$9.50
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$9.50
Crisp Romaine Blend, Aged Parmesan, Herb Croutons.
Recommended Dressing: Caesar
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Southwest Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201

Johns Creek GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
