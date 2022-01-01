Go
F355 Prime Italiano

60 Reviews

58 Pulaski St.

Peabody, MA 01960

Popular Items

Arancini$10.00
Arancini are Italian rice balls made with Arborio rice, stuffed with meat, or cheese & Peas and Deep Fried covered with Sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Parmesan Sub$14.00
Two extra-large chicken cutlets with our special blend of bread crumbs topped with our in house marinara, parmesan cheese served on an extra large-seeded roll.
20" Pepperoni$27.99
12" Cheese$13.99
Authentic Neapolitan style Pizza made
by hand the same way they do in Italy!
Using imported flour, tomatoes & Cheese
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Chicken Fingers$8.99
Meatball Sub$14.00
Homemade Meatballs on Extra Large Fresh seeded Rolls with Grated Parmesan Cheese & our signature marinara sauce. Just Like Mom Makes!
20" Cheese$23.99
12" Pepperoni$17.99
Imported Pepperoni & 3 kinds of cheese make this Pizza a favorite.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Made with Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese & Seasoned homemade croutons
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

58 Pulaski St., Peabody MA 01960

Big Fin Poké is a family owned local business began in Westbrook, Maine. In total, our family has more than 30 years of kitchen and restaurant experience and an everlasting love for cooking and different cuisines. We found our love for poké through our Hawaiian friends from the islands, it was by all accounts the first poke restaurant in Maine. We are so excited to bring this new food to Maine. We opened our first store in 2016, right on Main St. in Westbrook which moved to Rock Row in 2021. We then opened locations in South Portland, ME and Peabody, MA.

Putting a Chef spin on the North Shore's most beloved sandwich! As seen on Phantom Gourmet, Wicked Bites, North Shore Magazine and more!

Come in and enjoy!

Come on in and enjoy!

