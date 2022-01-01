Fabcity Cigar Lounge

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria

My name is Dorotheos and I would like to share our story with you.

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria is your ” home away from home “!

Our recipes stay true to the traditions of “the lands of sun, sea and olive trees”. Our dishes have been inspired by a beautiful blend of Mediterranean cultures that highlight fresh ingredients and delicious food.

At the Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria we strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed.

As a family man from Greece with an amazing wife and two beautiful young daughters, It is a pleasure to have a place big enough for the whole family and friends to gather, enjoy our warm atmosphere, share a hearty, handmade home-cooked meal and feel comfortable to be yourself.

We now invite you to join our family at Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria and thank you for the opportunity to serve you.

Sincerely, Dorotheos and our Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Family

