Come in and enjoy! Because life is to short to drink bad wine and eat basic cheese!

200 West Main Street

Traditional Medium Board$65.00
This board features three meats, three cheeses, fresh and dried fruits, olives and pickles, assorted nuts, stone ground mustard, seasonal jam, and local honey. Crackers are served on the side.
Traditional Mini Box/Board$25.00
This delightful box features two meats, and two cheeses, as well as olives, dried fruit, and nuts.
Traditional Small Board$45.00
This board features two meats, two cheeses, fresh and dried fruits, olives and pickles, assorted nuts, stone ground mustard, seasonal jam, and local honey. Crackers are served on the side.
Just A Bite$14.00
Just how it sounds, a bite or two of cheese, meat, nuts, and dried fruit.
Lexington KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
