Fable & Spirit

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

3441 Via Lido • $$

Avg 4.5 (2760 reviews)

Popular Items

Citrus Salad$17.00
blood orange | cara cara orange | chevre | crispy quinoa | citrus vinaigrette
Fish and Chips$25.00
icelandic cod | pea puree | hand cut fries | currey remoulade
Brussel Sprouts$16.00
house smoked bacon | bourbon barrel age maple syrup | dijon | citrus zest
Cracked Pepper Bucatini$26.00
manila clams | pancetta | parmesan | smoked cured egg yolk
Heirloom Carrots$15.00
chimichurri | hazelnuts | goat cheese feta | meyer lemons
Guinness Brown Bread$9.00
kerrygold butter | clover | honey | jacobsen sea salt
Chicken Confit$30.00
half chicken, brussel sprouts, chorizo, pearl onions, spring garlic jus
Caesar$16.00
vine ripened tomatoes | roasted garlic brioche croutons | fried capers | shaved parmigiano
Fable Burger$24.00
smoked pork belly | caramelized onion | heirloom tomato | american cheese | dijon aioli | hand cut fries
Prime Short Rib Stroganoff 1/29-1/30 ONLY$26.00
Please Set Pick-Up for Friday or Saturday between 5pm-7pm
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3441 Via Lido

Newport Beach CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
