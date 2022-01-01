Fable & Spirit
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
3441 Via Lido • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3441 Via Lido
Newport Beach CA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
A Market
Order online bypass the line!
Cannery Seafood of the Pacific
Select items available for takeout, further offerings coming soon.
Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom
Chihuahua Cerveza is an independently-owned, domestically brewed Mexican lager, inspired by the strong Mexican culture in Southern California. Chihuahua Cerveza Taproom is located on Balboa peninsula serving Premium Mexican cerveza and an extensive margarita menu. Our food is rooted in Mexican flavors and traditions, while also celebrating local and fresh ingredients.
Malibu Farm
On the water at Lido Marina Village