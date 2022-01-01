Go
Consumer picView gallery

Fabulous Burger

Open today 6:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3004 Airport Drive

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

3004 Airport Drive, Bakersfield CA 93308

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Si Señor Grill
orange starNo Reviews
2210 Airport Drive Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Grandmas Tamales - 100 Bernard St
orange starNo Reviews
100 Bernard St Bakersfield, CA 93305
View restaurantnext
Victor's Mexican Grill - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1901 20th St Suite A Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
The 18hundred
orange star4.4 • 437
1800 Chester Ave Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop - 1927 20th St
orange starNo Reviews
1927 20th St Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
THE PADRE HOTEL - 1702 18th St.
orange starNo Reviews
1702 18th St. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.2 • 3,047
9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Bakersfield

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ojai

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Santa Clarita

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Fabulous Burger

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston