River Outpost Brewery

/// INSTRUCTIONS FOR TAKEOUT /// Please walk over to the Patio Bar Pick-Up Window for your order. You must wear a mask when entering the Patio.

5 John Walsh Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (258 reviews)

Irish Nachos$16.48
waffle fries | beer cheese | bacon | sour cream | pickled jalapeños | scallions
Chicken Wings$17.51
traditional buffalo sauce
Margherita$17.51
fresh mozzarella | tomato sauce | fresh basil
Burger$16.48
American cheese | special sauce | lettuce | onions | pickles | fries
Pretzel Bites$11.33
beer cheese | honey mustard
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$17.51
baguette | lettuce | tomato | onion | spicy aioli | fries
Mozzarella Sticks$10.30
marinara sauce
5 John Walsh Blvd

Peekskill NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
