River Outpost Brewery
/// INSTRUCTIONS FOR TAKEOUT /// Please walk over to the Patio Bar Pick-Up Window for your order. You must wear a mask when entering the Patio.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
5 John Walsh Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5 John Walsh Blvd
Peekskill NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fin & Brew
Come in and enjoy!
NY Firehouse Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Peekskill Brewery
Brewery and Full-service Restaurant located on the Peekskill Riverfront District
Fulgum's Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy